April 5, 1955—Nov. 4, 2021

HAMPTON — Benjamin G. Jones, Jr., 66, of Hampton, NY, died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born in Rutland on April 5, 1955, the son of Benjamin and Beverly (Ackley) Jones, Sr.

He graduated from Granville High School in 1973.

Mr. Jones married Kathleen Sweeney on June 22, 1985.

He was first and foremost a farmer for over 40 years and then finished his working career in the quarry business.

He loved farming, making people laugh, reading and spending time with friends. His greatest joy was his family.

Ben is survived by his wife Kathleen; daughters: Sara (Russell) Hayward of Comstock, NY, and Marianne (Gary) Bolton of Cambridge, NY; grandchildren: Kylee and Cody Bolton; brother Bruce Jones of Hampton, NY; and nephews Dylan and Ethan Jones.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main Street, Fair Haven, VT. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York.