May 18, 1976 — July 10, 2019
SCHUYLERVILLE — Benjamin David Ellis, 43, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 10, 2019 while vacationing with his brother in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Born May 18, 1976 in Cambridge, he was the beloved son of Thomas and Christine Garrett Ellis Sr.
Ben was a 1994 graduate of Schuylerville Central School, where he participated in basketball, baseball and football. He was also a graduate of SUNY Albany and was currently a History teacher at Minnechaug High School in Wilbraham, Massachusetts. In addition to teaching, he coached golf, baseball and basketball.
Ben was an experience seeker and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was an avid golfer and both N.Y. Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan. One of his favorite pastimes was participating in Karaoke when allowed, and singing “Jessie’s Girl.” He had an infectious laugh, was a friend to all he met, loved by many family members, friends and his school community.
In addition to his parents, Tom and Chris Ellis of Schuylerville, Ben is survived by his brother, TR Ellis of Schuylerville; his other brother, Dave (Stephanie) Garrett of Greenwich; nephew, Matthew Ellis; nieces Kaity and Emily Ellis; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave. Ext., Schuylerville.
A reception will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post, 6 Clancy St., Schuylerville, following the visitation.
Memorials can be made in his memory to the ALS Foundation in memory of his mentor and friend, Patricia Mary Hogan-Cerasuolo from Minnechaug High School; or the American Cancer Society in memory of his student, Ryan Doyle.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.