Benjamin David Ellis

May 18, 1976 — July 10, 2019

SCHUYLERVILLE — Benjamin David Ellis, 43, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 10, 2019 while vacationing with his brother in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Born May 18, 1976 in Cambridge, he was the beloved son of Thomas and Christine Garrett Ellis Sr.

Ben was a 1994 graduate of Schuylerville Central School, where he participated in basketball, baseball and football. He was also a graduate of SUNY Albany and was currently a History teacher at Minnechaug High School in Wilbraham, Massachusetts. In addition to teaching, he coached golf, baseball and basketball.

Ben was an experience seeker and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was an avid golfer and both N.Y. Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan. One of his favorite pastimes was participating in Karaoke when allowed, and singing “Jessie’s Girl.” He had an infectious laugh, was a friend to all he met, loved by many family members, friends and his school community.

In addition to his parents, Tom and Chris Ellis of Schuylerville, Ben is survived by his brother, TR Ellis of Schuylerville; his other brother, Dave (Stephanie) Garrett of Greenwich; nephew, Matthew Ellis; nieces Kaity and Emily Ellis; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave. Ext., Schuylerville.

A reception will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post, 6 Clancy St., Schuylerville, following the visitation.

Memorials can be made in his memory to the ALS Foundation in memory of his mentor and friend, Patricia Mary Hogan-Cerasuolo from Minnechaug High School; or the American Cancer Society in memory of his student, Ryan Doyle.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

