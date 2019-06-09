November 1, 1949 — June 4, 2019
THURMAN — Benjamin C. Tucker Sr., of Thurman, passed away June 4, 2019 after a long battle from Agent Orange exposure, COPD, heart disease and most recently, cancer.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1949 in Glens Falls, and spent much of his youth in North Creek before graduating from Warrensburg Central School in 1968. He enrolled in ATC College in Canton before later joining the U.S. Navy in 1969. He served in Vietnam in the Inshore Undersea Warfare Group One, as a gunner on landing craft and later as a boat captain on skimmers. He went on to serve aboard the USS Yarnell and in the reserves.
It was in Vietnam that Ben received the nickname “Deacon,” as he was always trying to keep the peace among the men in his unit. He would later be surprised that this would become the name of his first grandchild.
Upon returning to civilian life, he joined the Glens Falls Painters Union, working jobs all over the Northeast as a painter and financial secretary with his close cousin, the late Phil Tucker. At one point, he operated his own home repair business as well as a taxi business. After retirement, he enjoyed working with his brother, John, a home builder, from time to time.
Ben’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, and in most recent years, making custom children’s rocking horses that he always refused payment for. The smile on the recipient’s face was always enough for him.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, William R. Tucker and Florence and Elwin “Brick” Pennock; as well as his brothers, John and Robert Tucker. His special uncle, Gordon Tucker; and his stepson, Adam Baker also passed before him.
Survivors include his children, William Tucker of Bushnell, Florida, Nolan (Melissa) Tucker Sr. of South Glens Falls, Ashlee (Tony) Olivas of York, South Carolina and Benjamin (Becky) Tucker Jr. of Chestertown; stepchildren, Gary (Darcy) Baker of Warrensburg and Kimberly (Silas) Tucker of Thurman; a sister, Catherine (Richard) Ostrander of Hancock, Massachusetts; a brother, Thomas (Rhonda) Tucker of Paige, Texas; beloved grandchildren, Deacon Olivas, Nolan Tucker Jr., Hudson Olivas, Gerrit Tucker and Hailey Tucker; beloved companion, Marion Monroe of North Creek, who lovingly cared for him in his final days; his coffee buddies, Joe Groff and Russ Hubert, both of Thurman; and special friends, Dave and Kathy Hall of Warrensburg; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A special thank you to Dr. Siniapkin of Corinth and his staff for all the care shown to Ben throughout the years.
Friends may call on Ben’s family from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A service of remembrance with full military honors will immediately follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations in Ben’s name can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences and directions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.