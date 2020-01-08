June 23, 1956 — Jan. 5, 2020
MIDDLE GROVE — Benjamin A. “Benny” Russell Jr. passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital with his loving family at his side. He was 63.
Born in Saratoga Springs on June 23, 1956, son of Anna Hammond and the late Benjamin A. Russell, Sr. He is the beloved husband of Debra (Thurber) Russell.
Benny enjoyed working on cars and was a very hard worker. He worked for the Gideon Putnam, KFC and most recently he drove for Morelock News of Wilton.
In addition to his wife, Debra Russell of Middle Grove, he is survived by a daughter, Tiffany Sagastume of Kenton, Ohio, a son Robert Russell of Middle Grove; his siblings, Vivian Russell, Arthur Russell, Christine Russell, David (Tammy) Russell and Rita Russell; also grandchildren; a great-grandson; and his beloved canines and pets.
He was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Rhonda Russell and a niece, Angie Russell.
Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 10, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville. A service will be conducted at noon in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Saratoga Springs in the spring.
Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com.
