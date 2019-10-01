May 29, 1937 — Sept. 29, 2019 POTTERSVILLE — Bela Ambrus crossed the rainbow bridge on Sept. 29, 2019 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Budapest, Hungary on May 29, 1937, son of the late Bela and Julianna(Ferencik) Ambrus.
During WWII, he watched as the Jews were taken from their homes by the Germans, put on buses and taken away. He was educated in Budapest, learned German from a private tutor, Russian in school and developed a flare for writing poetry. He also studied ballet and ballroom dancing. He joined a folk dance group. In August 1956, he was honored to be one of four lead dancers (of 400 dancers) carrying the Hungarian flag into the opening ceremony of the newly built Stadium for the International Youth Athletic Convention (a pre-event to the 1956 Australian Olympics). After taking part in the 1956 Hungarian Revolt for two weeks, he fled to Austria. The World Council of Churches helped him relocate to Ticonderoga. John Stanley agreed to give him a job at Ti Motors while he took night courses in English. When work was slow in the winter, he would traveled to Florida and Texas.
He attended the Ticonderoga FUMC and volunteered to help with the Youth Fellowship for three years. In 1965, he married Grace Higley of Pottersville and they moved to Midland, Texas where he had found a job. He worked on cars for several years while taking aircraft engine courses and became an aircraft engine specialist, working for three different companies and moving to Dallas before starting his own business, Bela’s Aircraft Engine and Accessory Shop in Dallas in 1984. He served on the board of the Braniff Educational System. He was very proud of having built engines for 30 years without any engine failures. While in Dallas, he served as an usher at Highland Park United Methodist Church for 30 years. In 1999, he took early retirement and moved back to Pottersville. In retirement, he enjoyed planting fruit trees, gardening, writing poetry and fixing anything that was broken.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by two brothers, Laszlo Ambrus and Andre Ambrus.
Survivors include his wife, Grace (Higley)Ambrus of Pottersville; son, Charles Bela Ambrus, Ft.Worth, Texas; daughter, Linda Gail Annis (DJ), Ft. Worth, Texas; sister, Eva Vadasi, Budapest, Hungary; nephew, Richard (Donna) Duffy, Ballston Spa; and niece, Karen Clancy, Cheektowaga, New York.
A celebration of life Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church 1045 Wicker St., Ticonderoga, NY 12883.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
