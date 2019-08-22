March 29, 1934 — Aug. 21, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Beecher “Bucky” William LaPoint passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at the Home of the Good Shepard in Moreau.
Born March 29, 1934 in Glens Falls Hospital to the late George William LaPoint and Dorthea (Conklin) LaPoint, Dad was raised amongst extended family on Robinson Street, a proud “West Ender” and “Broad Street School” kid to the end.
Growing up during The Great Depression and World War II made Dad very resourceful and hard working. At a young age, Dad was around cars and engines of all varieties, and after graduating from Glens Falls High School these interests spawned his early employment in gas stations and auto repair businesses. There was not much he could not fix. Dad’s love of engines eventually found him working for Air-Land Auto Parts. In the mid 1960s, Dad took a job with the Broughton Corporation working in the OEM parts department for high pressure showers and oscillators. He would eventually move into a sales role; this is where Dad found his true calling. Dad spent his career traveling the globe selling paper machine components for various manufacturers, including Albany Engineered Systems, Sandy Hill, Tampella and finally retiring in 1999 from the Valmet Corporation.
In 1958, Dad met his truest love, Karen Nancy Plue. They were married at St. Alphonsus Church on June 21, 1958, soon after they built their first home and settled in South Glens Falls. Traveling 50 weeks a year did not leave a lot of time for extra activities, but Dad always found time for dirt bikes repairs, oil changes and the occasional bit of body work. Dad’s commitment to family and his unconditional love never wavered. In his retirement, Dad enjoyed trolling Lake Champlain aboard the “Priority,” for lake trout and salmon and napping in a sunny ridge in Minerva, “hunting” for whitetails.
Beecher was predeceased by his parents; and wife of 55 years, Karen. He also leaves behind his children, Penny Sciancalepore, Debbie Greene, Matt (Amy) LaPoint, Mark (Karen) LaPoint and Luke LaPoint; along with his 10 grandchildren, Guy and Anna Sciancalepore, Kevin (Rosie) and Dennis Greene, Matthew, Nicholas, Rebecca LaPoint, Alexandra King and Hilary and Mason LaPoint; and great-granddaughter, Adeline King. All will miss him greatly.
At Dad’s request, there will be no calling hours. A Catholic Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Michael the Archangel in South Glens Falls, officiated by Reverend Guy A. Childs. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To view Beecher’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.