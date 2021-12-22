March 5, 1936—Dec. 18, 2021

CHESTERTOWN — Beatrice V. Harpp, 85, of Pucker St., Chestertown, went on to her eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. She passed away peacefully at her home with her nieces by her side after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Born March 5, 1936, in Chestertown, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Ethel (Corlew) Harpp.

She graduated from Chestertown High School in 1955.

Bea enjoyed going for her walks through the countryside and liked to go for rides, exploring new roads in the country. She was an avid listener of the old-time country music.

Early in her life she had babysitting and house cleaning jobs for various people in the area. She was also employed at Brant Lake Laundry, Green Mansions in Chestertown, and Holiday Inn in Lake George for several years. Eventually she became employed as a secretary for Arthur LaBier’s Well Drilling business and was employed there for many years, finishing up her career as Mr. LaBier’s housekeeper, for a total of more than forty years in his employ. Mr. LaBier died in 2005. Beatrice also cared for her beloved mother for many years until her passing in 1995.

In addition to her parents, Beatrice was predeceased by her sister, Elvira Granger of Brant Lake and her brothers, Earl Harpp of Chestertown with whom Beatrice lived with until his death in 2005 and Eldrid Harpp of Brant Lake.

Survivors include her sister, Daisy Baisley of North Creek; brother, Alfred Harpp of Chestertown; as well as many nieces; with special mention of Bea’s nieces that cared for her over the last couple years: Bonnie (Lance) Cleveland and Patty Steinman (Doug Norton); and several nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Arnold Stevens officiating.

Burial will take place in the springtime at Chester Rural Cemetery, Chestertown.

Memorial donations may be made to North Warren Emergency Squad, 2 Cougar Lane, Chestertown, NY 12817.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.