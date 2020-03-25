Jan. 9, 1941 — March 23, 2020

ARGYLE — Beatrice Tilford, 79, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Jan. 9, 1941, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Edith (Wade) Colvin.

Beatrice graduated from Argyle Central School in 1959. In 1961, Beatrice married Charles Tilford at the North Argyle Presbyterian Church. Beatrice was a proud stay at home mother while her children were growing up and later when the children were older, she went to work at Lake Motel in Lake George.

She was an avid BINGO player for many years and enjoyed playing the slots at the casino. Beatrice loved spending time with her grandchildren and having family dinners.

In addition to her parents, Beatrice was predeceased by her sisters, Lorraine Aldous and Carol Ward; and her brother-in-law, Hiram Ward.