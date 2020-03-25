Jan. 9, 1941 — March 23, 2020
ARGYLE — Beatrice Tilford, 79, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Jan. 9, 1941, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Edith (Wade) Colvin.
Beatrice graduated from Argyle Central School in 1959. In 1961, Beatrice married Charles Tilford at the North Argyle Presbyterian Church. Beatrice was a proud stay at home mother while her children were growing up and later when the children were older, she went to work at Lake Motel in Lake George.
She was an avid BINGO player for many years and enjoyed playing the slots at the casino. Beatrice loved spending time with her grandchildren and having family dinners.
In addition to her parents, Beatrice was predeceased by her sisters, Lorraine Aldous and Carol Ward; and her brother-in-law, Hiram Ward.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 59 years, Charles; her children, Randy Tilford (Heidi), Ken Tilford (Joanne), Cindy Tilford and her partner, Jeff, Angela Tilford Mercier (Paul); her grandchildren, Taylor, David, Erica, Daniel, Jeffery, James, Brandon and Paige; her siblings, Edward Colvin (Diane), Paul Colvin (Charlene), Ronald Colvin (Joan), Jody Colvin; her great-grandchildren, Cameron, Brody and Ashton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the recent health crisis no public services will be held at this time. Services and burial will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations during this hard time be made to Washington County EOC Food Pantry, 411 Lower Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or to Ronald McDonald House of Albany, 139 South Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208 in Beatrice’s memory for the love she had for cooking and helping anyone in need.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Beatrice’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
