Beatrice 'Sue' A. (Morris) Barber

Sept. 16, 1943 — Aug. 22, 2019

GANSEVOORT — Beatrice “Sue” A. (Morris) Barber, of Gansevoort, passed away Aug. 22, 2019.

Sue was born Sept. 16, 1943 to the late Lawrence and Leona (Potter) Morris of Factory Village.

Sue married Percy Barber on Oct. 9, 1960. She was an avid race fan and a strong support behind her husband, Percy, for 58 years, owning a dirt modified race car out of home track Albany Saratoga Speedway. The last few years, Sue enjoyed having her grandson, Justin, behind the wheel racing on Friday nights.

Sue was a nurse at the Wesley Nursing Home in Saratoga Springs for about 20 years, before retiring in 2005 to spend time with her husband and family.

In addition to her parents, Sue was predeceased by her brother, Roger Morris; and her daughter, Wendy (Barber) Baker.

Sue is survived by her husband, Percy; son, Mike and wife, Joelle (Cochran) Barber of Gansevoort; and grandson, Justin Barber of Gansevoort; and sister, Beverly (Morris) Flinton of Malta; along with nieces and nephews.

There will be a grave side service at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Gurn Springs Cemetery on Ballard Road, Wilton, with Pastor Joel E. Cochran officiating. A reception will immediately follow at the Cochran’s residence to celebrate Sue’s life.

If you wish to express your online condolences or view the obituary, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.

