Oct. 14, 1929—May 12, 2022
LAKE LUZERNE — Beatrice Marie Tucker, 92, of School St., passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Pines of Glens Falls.
Born on October 14, 1929, in Corinth, she was a lifelong resident of the area and the daughter of the late Harry and Alberta Eldridge Hack. She attended Hadley Luzerne Central School.
On Jan. 22, 1949, she married Adelbert N. “Del” Tucker in Lake Luzerne. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and crafts. Mr. Tucker passed away on Oct. 14, 2003, following 54 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children: Carol M. Tucker of Lake Luzerne and David Tucker of FL; three grandchildren: Tonya, Matthew, and Tina; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Bruce Hazard, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Lake Luzerne officiating.
Burial will follow in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.
Contributions in Beatrice’s memory may be directed to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
