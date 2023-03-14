May 11, 1937—March 8, 2023
LOUDONVILLE—Beatrice M.P. Dowd, of Loudonville, NY, died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at home with her children. She was 85.
Beatrice was born on May 11, 1937 to Beatrice and William Perkins in Fort Edward, NY. She attended Fort Edward Elementary School, Stoneleigh (Mary) Burnham School, Class of 1955 and Saint Elizabeth University, Class of 1959 graduating with a degree in Biology. She attended graduate school at State University at Albany and was a Certified Teacher in the State of New York.
Beatrice taught high school science at Mercy High School. Additionally, after studying to become a Registered Nurse she served the elderly in several Albany nursing home facilities including Our Lady of Mercy Life Center, in Guilderland, NY. In her last position before retirement, she taught courses in nursing skills at Branford Hall Career Institute. She was a member of St. Pius X Parish in Loudonville for more than 60 years. Because of her support and belief in Catholic education all nine of her children graduated from Catholic elementary, high school, and college.
Beatrice, was predeceased by her husband, Richard A. Dowd and her daughter, Maureen (Dowd) Schillinger. She is survived by six daughters: Joanne (Robert) Pavelec of Loudonville, NY, Marylouise (Inderpreet) Dowd Thukral of Loudonville, NY, Elizabeth (Joseph) Byrns of Alexandria, VA, Kathleen (John) McCoy of O’Fallon, IL, Colleen (Stephen) Kriz of Oreland, PA, and Meaghan (Eric) Larson of Orlando, FL; she is survived by her two sons: Patrick (Julie) Dowd of Glens Falls and Michael (Tamara) Dowd of Baltimore, MD; and her son-in-law, Gregory Schillinger of Rutland VT. She is also survived by 29 grandchildren.
There will be calling hours at St. Pius X Church in Loudonville, from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023. There will be a memorial Mass, Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. In lieu of flowers, and because of the Dowd family’s longtime affiliation with the Franciscan Mission Associates, memorial contributions may be made to them at 274-280 West Lincoln Ave., PO Box 598, Mount Vernon, NY 10551-0598.
