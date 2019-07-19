{{featured_button_text}}
Beatrice L. LaPlanche

August 19, 1935—July 16, 2019

LAKE GEORGE — Beatrice L. LaPlanche, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

Born on Aug. 19, 1935 in Lake George, she was the daughter of Howard W. LaPlanche and Mary A. Hammond.

Beatrice graduated from Lake George High School. After many years, she retired from Continental Insurance Co.

Bea enjoyed going to church at First United Methodist. She also loved puzzles and coffee ice cream, along with feeding birds, squirrels and chipmunks around the house. She was also an excellent caregiver to her mother, as well as her sister, Elizabeth.

In addition to her parents, Mary and Howard, she was predeceased by her sisters, Mary and Elizabeth, and her brother, Bill.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Helen Sitterly of Ocala, Florida; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At the family’s request, services will be private.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the Fort Hudson Nursing Center and to Baker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

