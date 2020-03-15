Dec. 23, 1928 — March 10, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Beatrice E. Frost, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at The Terrace at The Glen.

Born in Canton, Massachusetts on Dec. 23, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Harold and Adelaide (Arthur) McDermott.

She graduated from St. John’s High School in Canton, Massachusetts and continued her education at Fisher College in Boston, Massachusetts obtaining her bachelor’s degree.

On May 24, 1952 Beatrice married George Frost at St. John’s Church in Canton, Massachusetts. They were married 65 years before he passed away on Oct. 30, 2017.

Bea was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls, New York, and was part of the bereavement committee and chapter member of the Rosary Altar Society.

She was employed by the Massachusetts Department of Education for eight years, and McPhillips Law Firm for a short time.

Bea was a volunteer for 45 years at Glens Falls Hospital Guild as well as past president of the guild, and knitted baby hats for the nursery at the Hospital.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}