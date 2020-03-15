Dec. 23, 1928 — March 10, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Beatrice E. Frost, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at The Terrace at The Glen.
Born in Canton, Massachusetts on Dec. 23, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Harold and Adelaide (Arthur) McDermott.
She graduated from St. John’s High School in Canton, Massachusetts and continued her education at Fisher College in Boston, Massachusetts obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
On May 24, 1952 Beatrice married George Frost at St. John’s Church in Canton, Massachusetts. They were married 65 years before he passed away on Oct. 30, 2017.
Bea was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls, New York, and was part of the bereavement committee and chapter member of the Rosary Altar Society.
She was employed by the Massachusetts Department of Education for eight years, and McPhillips Law Firm for a short time.
Bea was a volunteer for 45 years at Glens Falls Hospital Guild as well as past president of the guild, and knitted baby hats for the nursery at the Hospital.
She was a 50 plus year member at Glens Falls Country Club and longtime member of Tee-Bird Country Club.
Bea was awarded the Citizen of The Year by South Glens Falls Rotary Club in 2019.
She was an independent, active, community first individual who enjoyed volunteering, counter cross stitching, crocheting, reading, traveling to parts of Europe and Australia, her Bunko group, crosswords, Red Hat group, golfing and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bea was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia E. Wrobel and sister, Margaret Catalano.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Richard Frost of So. Glens Falls, David Frost of Warrensburg, Nancy DeAngelis (John) of Wynantskill, Cindy Frost of Sarasota, Florida; son-in-law, Kerry Wrobel of Whitehall; her grandchildren, John DeAngelis, Kasandra DeAngelis, Timothy Whittemore, Abby Wills and Amy Whittemore; great granddaughter, Cora Wills ; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family can call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 20, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Rev Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.
Rite of committal will be private and at the convenience of the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Memorial donations in Bea’s memory can be made to St. Michael the Archangel Bereavement Committee, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 6 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To view Bea’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
