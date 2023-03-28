GLENS FALLS—Bartholomew “Lee” Girard of Glens Falls, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Born in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Anthony “Tony” and Rose (Vacaralli) Girard.

Lee attended St. Mary’s Academy excelling in basketball, football and baseball. He dedicated himself to keeping the school running by raising money for the Booster Club. He coached football and basketball, including getting the next generations ready through Kerry Puppies and Pop Warner.

Upon leaving school, Lee worked at Clark Brothers and DeLong Dairy until he was drafted to serve in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany for two years. During his tenure, Lee tried out and made the US Army teams in both basketball and football.

When he returned, he was employed by the Glens Falls Portland Cement Company, where he worked for 38 years. His colleagues knew him, for his coffee in the mornings and lunch on Wednesdays and Fridays. He had many great friends and was admired by his enemies, although we know he had none.

Being a star athlete in basketball, baseball and football Lee set the standard for a very athletic family. He was an enthusiastic Dallas Cowboy and New York Yankees fan, but a bigger fan of watching his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews play the sports they loved. Lee coached his boys in football, basketball and baseball and instilled in all his children, the importance of teamwork, fair play, and discipline.

Lee was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He never missed a sporting event, or any other important milestones. He will forever be remembered as a man with an incredible work ethic that was selfless, loyal, hardworking, and proud. His family will cherish him forever.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Bartholomew “Bart” Girard; grandson, John Barbieri; sons-in-law: Jim Woodell, and Frank Battiste; brothers: Mickey Girard (Arlene), Frankie Girard (Jane), Patrick Girard, Anthony “Junior” Girard (Marie), Joseph Girard; sisters: Louise Farrar (Charles), Anna Greenwood (Edward), Stella Gifford (Elric), and Rose Girard; sisters-in-law: Ernestine “Teen” Grisetti (Francis) and Joyce Rankine (James); and brothers-in-law, Richard Farry and Frank Mangona.

Lee is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 70 years this November, June (Lemery) Girard; his children: June Woodell of Glens Falls, Deborah Battiste of Hudson Falls, Carol Barton (Jeff) of South Glens Falls, Tom Girard (Nanette) of Glens Falls, Linda Selfridge (Billy) of Hudson Falls, Toni Clark (Jody) of Glens Falls, Mark Girard (Ruth) of Glens Falls, Robert Girard (Tiffany) of Glens Falls, Michelle Rodriguez (Anthony) of Queensbury, Kerri Ross (Chad) of Queensbury, Lisa Hirsch (Jeff) of Glens Falls, and Jodi Updike (Eric) of Poughkeepsie. He is also survived by his sister, Theresa Mangona of Glens Falls; his brother, Paul Girard (Shirley) of Glens Falls; sisters-in-law: Doreen Farry of Fort Edward, Charlotte Girard of Glens Falls and Nancy Girard of Glens Falls; along with 37 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Lee on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 for calling hours from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 30, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY.

Burial will be held at a later date in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Darcy Gaiotti-Grubbs, RNs Mary Murphy and Jaime Davis, and LPN Alita Shaw and a very special thank you to his daughter, Lisa, who spent countless hours organizing doctor’s appointments, driving to and from and making sure his every need was taken care of.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Church care of tuition assistance.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.