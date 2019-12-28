Oct. 21, 1946 — Dec. 17, 2019
WARRENSBURG — Barry R. “Swany” Swan, 73, of Library Avenue, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at his home.
Born Oct. 21, 1946 in Coral Gables, Florida, he was the son of the late Bud Reid Swan and Sarah Swan.
Barry graduated from Lake George High School in 1964. He was drafted into the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country for two tours in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart along with several other medals for his bravery.
Following his honorable discharge from active service in 1968, he went on to marry JoAnn (Della Villa) Swan and worked for DellaVilla Bros. for many years. He was later employed by Kubricky Construction for 10 years as a heavy equipment operator.
In his spare time Barry was an avid outdoorsman. He often occupied his time fishing countless waterways of the North Country. In the summer months, he could also be found camping surrounded by friends and family. He was a lovable prankster and had a quick wit about him. As his family grew, he would find joy in attending his grandchildren’s numerous sporting events and teaching them his love for the outdoors, often accompanied by his cats.
He was the beloved father of DeeAnna Lescovich, Matthew Swan and his wife, Melissa, of Rotterdam, and Benjamin and Cory Swan of Florida; a loving brother to Barbara (Babs) and her son Ricky and the late Michael Rojas; a loving grandfather to BreAnna James, Jacob and Joseph Lescovich, Mattison, Benjamin and Gabriel Swan. Barry is also survived by his loving companion of 18 years, Debra Bain, of Warrensburg; and his lifelong friends, Danny Carpenter, Donald Parker, Linda DeSantis and her partner, Woody.
Calling hours for Swany’s family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A memorial service with military honors will immediately follow the visitation at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences and directions.
