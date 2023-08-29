June 9, 1959—July 21, 2023

HEBRON—Barry Nelson passed away on July 21, 2023, hours after the death of his beloved cat, in his family home where he lived with his brother.

Barry was born on June 9, 1959, in Cambridge, N.Y., the son of George E. and Helma L (Montgomery) Nelson.

Barry was a graduate of Granville High School. In addition to working on the family farm for many years he also worked in construction for numerous local companies, one of which was Herman Construction in Manchester, Vt.

Barry cherished his Yamaha motorcycle. He rode it as much as the weather allowed, and sometimes even when the weather didn’t allow it. He was an avid hunter. Barry was an exceptional cook, and his brother loved to have him live there to cook wonderful meals.

He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Audrey, Phyllis and Lyndon. Barry is survived by his brothers William O. Nelson and Edward Nelson and a sister Sherri Nelson. He was blessed with several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.