April 8, 1955—July 29, 2022

NORTH CREEK — Barry L. Swinton, 67, of North Creek, NY, son of the late Jane and Rollin Swinton, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on July 29, 2022.

Barry came into this world on April 8, 1955 at Ticonderoga Hospital. After growing up in North Creek he lived in Queens, NY and Michigan for a few years and then returned to North Creek where he lived most of his life. Barry reveled in the peace and quiet of country living and watching the critters in his yard: deer, turkeys, foxes and groundhogs.

Barry was always up for an adventure with his sister, Jill. Their traveling adventures took him around the world including Japan, Australia, Hawaii, Seattle to San Francisco, over the Grand Canyon in a helicopter, Montreal and the Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI. Every year since 1983, Barry attended the U.S. Open with Jill. Music was a very important part of his life, singing, guitar playing and attending concerts at SPAC with his favorite musician being Jerry Garcia. Barry very much enjoyed a variety of brain games and putting together puzzles, only the 3,000 to 6,000-piece puzzle would do. He will be greatly missed for his kind heart, great sense of humor and love for his family and friends.

Barry is survived by his sister Jill Swinton of North Creek, NY.

Donations in Barry’s memory can be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

