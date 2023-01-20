Jan. 22, 1963—Jan. 16, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Barbra deAvila, of Queensbury, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in her 59th year.

Born Jan. 22, 1963 in Bay Shore, the daughter of the late Joseph and Doris (Asmus) Damm.

Barb was a graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh and then continued her education at St. Rose College, where she earned her master’s degree.

She was a dedicated special education teacher for 33 years at Hudson Falls School District. She had many students who became her extended family, proving she was much more than a teacher. Barb was an educator, mentor and second mother to many. Her positive impact she had on so many students, friends and strangers alike will remain her legacy.

Barb was an avid lover of travel, sun and sand, enjoyed visiting national parks and historical sites.

She was the beloved wife of Arthur deAvila; loving mother of: James deAvila and Elizabeth deAvila; beloved sister of: Joseph Damm, Margaret Lambrosa and Carolyn Leber; and a much-loved daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Family and friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbra’s memory may be made to the Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at our website sbfuneralhome.com.