July 21, 1930 — Feb. 9, 2020
INDIAN LAKE — Barbara Wakley, 89, of Tall Pines Lane, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 9, 2020 at Elderwood in North Creek following a brief illness.
Born on July 21, 1930 in Paterson, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Atkinson) Craig.
Barbara worked as a nurse at various hospitals, nursing homes and as a private duty nurse before moving to Indian Lake in 1978. She then continued her nursing career at Adirondack Tri County Nursing Home in North Creek, retiring in 1998.
Her enjoyments included reading, cooking, entertaining family and friends and watching sports and Hallmark movies. She loved sitting on her deck, looking out at the spectacular view of Indian Lake with a glass of chardonnay and her dog, Jake, by her side.
Barbara had been a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Kinnelon, New Jersey Fire Department and a member of the Indian Lake United Methodist Church.
She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Robert J. Wakley, who died on Oct. 12, 2000.
Survivors include her five children, Susan (John) Seymour of Lewes, Delaware, Robin (Steve) MacDonald of Los Altos, California, Robert C. Wakley of Indian Lake, Lynn (Eddie) Parker of East Greenbush, and Belinda (Timothy) Roblee of Blue Mountain Lake; six grandchildren, Chris (Audrey) Seymour, Justine (Preston) McMullen, Jonathan (Ashley) MacDonald, Kelsey MacDonald, Jason (Cristina) Roblee, Jenna Roblee; three great-grandchildren, James, Ryan and Alice; two brothers, John Craig of Cape Cod, Massachusetts and Roger (Diane) Craig of Raleigh, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Barbara’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled. A celebration of her life is planned for July 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be directed to the Indian Lake Ambulance Corps, PO Box 39, Indian Lake, NY 12842.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
