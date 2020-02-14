July 21, 1930 — Feb. 9, 2020

INDIAN LAKE — Barbara Wakley, 89, of Tall Pines Lane, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 9, 2020 at Elderwood in North Creek following a brief illness.

Born on July 21, 1930 in Paterson, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Atkinson) Craig.

Barbara worked as a nurse at various hospitals, nursing homes and as a private duty nurse before moving to Indian Lake in 1978. She then continued her nursing career at Adirondack Tri County Nursing Home in North Creek, retiring in 1998.

Her enjoyments included reading, cooking, entertaining family and friends and watching sports and Hallmark movies. She loved sitting on her deck, looking out at the spectacular view of Indian Lake with a glass of chardonnay and her dog, Jake, by her side.

Barbara had been a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Kinnelon, New Jersey Fire Department and a member of the Indian Lake United Methodist Church.

She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Robert J. Wakley, who died on Oct. 12, 2000.