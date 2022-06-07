Dec. 24, 1934 – May 24, 2022

BAKERS MILLS/JOHNSBURG — Barbara W. Ross, 87, of Johnsburg, NY, daughter of the late Arnold and Gretchen (Cleveland) Ross, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2022.

Barbara came into this world on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1934 in Johnsburg, NY. She graduated from Johnsburg High School and continued her education in college for two years. Barbara was a “Jane of all trades”, working as a bank teller, cashier at Grand Union, bookkeeper for Galusha & Son, owning her own candy/pet store in Johnsburg and a video store in Bakers Mills.

Barbara “Aunt Bob”, as we lovingly called her, was a woman of faith who loved Jesus, and one who loved her people deeply, with a protective mama bear quality! There was never any doubt in our minds that she would defend and protect any of us in any circumstance, if required. She would make her rounds to local family and friends, dropping in any time of day to visit for a few minutes, keeping up to date on everyone, because she cared deeply that everyone had all they needed. Eating out was one of her favorite pastimes. Her niece shared “I fondly remember her taking me to Glens Falls many times as a child, “anything you want” she would say as we sat down to enjoy a meal together”.

Aside from her people, she loved animals, football, and food! Sundays were for church and football and though she had her favorite teams, for her it was the loved of the game. Her love for animals compelled her to try her hand at caring for many different types of animals, even running a small store from her home in Johnsburg, selling pet supplies and small home pets from fish to chinchillas. She always carried “penny candy” and flavored soda for all the kids to enjoy and generously loaded us up every time we went to visit with no regard for her own profit margin. She poured herself out for others because she loved Jesus and desired to show that love to others. She faithfully attended the Bakers Mills Wesleyan Church for many years, serving on hospitality dinners, as teller, and helped with attendance records. For many years she, along with Marilyn, led the youth group for the church.

Her impact on the lives of those she loved lives on in our hearts forever.

Remembrances from some of those whose lives she touched:

Courtney: Great story teller about family and past.

Billy: Always devoted to family and always there when needed.

Mike: Penny candy (that was actually a penny), critters and family. Life seemed simple. I’m glad it was for her.

Marc: Always had best pets and movie pickins’.

Jake: After Christmas at Granny’s — there would always be presents under the tree from Santa when we got home. The note from Santa would say he had found the gifts at the bottom of his sack while flying over Argentina (or China or Norway — whatever country she happened to think of that day).

Stephen: When I couldn’t sit still in church — she would make designs with her fingers on my back to keep me quiet.

Sam: the popcorn cart by the road.

Steph: popcorn, lemon/lime soda and the movie Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

David: She was like an older sister who watched over her flock. She’ll be missed.

Ron: If we didn’t have a ride to youth meeting, she and/or Marilyn would come and get us. Often after church they would open their home to us for snacks and fun times.

Barbara is preceded in death by brothers Harold (Isabelle) Ross, Howard (Lee and Pat) Ross, Harry Ross and Joe Ross; sister Harriet Allen; sister-in-law and best friend Marilyn Ross; niece Priscilla Allen, nephew Chuck Sherrick.

Barbara is survived by brother Jim Ross; sister-in-law Laura Ross; brother-in-law George Allen; aunt Charlotte Morrill; 24 nieces and nephews which include: Harold’s children: Carol (Dan) Cleveland and Ginny (Royce) Dunkley; Howard’s children: Howard Michael Ross, Jane (Terry) Dowling, Douglas Ross and Susie (Joe) Simon; Harry’s children: Faith (Dale) Potter, Margret (Greg) Martin, Barbara (Gilbert) Salinas, Judy (Joe) Keith and Butch (Kim) Ross; Joe’s children: Laurie (Dean) Ashline and Ricky (Pam) Ross; Jim’s children: Amie (Ernie) Schenk; Harriett’s children: Stella Allen, Gretchen (Sarge) Kirby, Luella (Ed) Depape, Donna Sherrick, Dan (Johnnie) Allen, Penny (Dave) Stout, Jeffrey Allen, Ike (Connie) Allen and Sally (Cisco) Molina; lots and lots of great-nieces and nephews; plus being an “aunt” to the entire community.

Donations can be made to Sodom Community Church.

Friends may call on Barbara’s family from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Sodom Community Church, 59 Sodom Cross Road, North Creek, NY with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow in Garnet Lake Wesleyan Cemetery, Johnsburg, NY.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.