Barbara V. Ross

Barbara was a dedicated Registered Nurse at Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Medical Center with over 35 years of service. She later began a 10-year post-retirement career as a real estate agent for Howard Hanna. For all her professional success, however, her most fulfilling accomplishment was being a mom of four and grandmother to six grandchildren. Nothing gave her more happiness than spending time traveling to see her children and grandchildren from school plays to weddings and graduations. She never missed any major milestone. Her extended family in Glens Falls with five siblings and life partner of close to 20 years along with his family were also at the core of her enriched life. She was loved by anyone who met her. She enjoyed traveling, reading, lunching with her long-time high school girlfriends and visiting with family and friends as often as possible. She traveled all over the United States from San Diego to Atlanta visiting her family as well as to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and the Caribbean with cherished friends and family. She also was a strong supporter of the Breast Cancer Association, and Women and LGBTQ Rights including walking in numerous Miles of Hope and the D.C. Women’s March.