1939—2021
GLENS FALLS — Lifelong Family Matriarch, Career Registered Nurse caring for critically ill, dies at 81. Barbara V. Ross of Glens Falls, NY, passed at home peacefully with her family at her side on November 3, 2021 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Barbara was also a two-time survivor of breast cancer.
Barbara was the eldest child of John VanDerwarker and Gladys Benton VanDerwarker and step-parent Ila Cooper VanDerwarker. She was a 1957 graduate of Glens Falls High School and earned her degree as a Registered Nurse from Adirondack Community College in Queensbury, NY.
Barbara was a dedicated Registered Nurse at Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Medical Center with over 35 years of service. She later began a 10-year post-retirement career as a real estate agent for Howard Hanna. For all her professional success, however, her most fulfilling accomplishment was being a mom of four and grandmother to six grandchildren. Nothing gave her more happiness than spending time traveling to see her children and grandchildren from school plays to weddings and graduations. She never missed any major milestone. Her extended family in Glens Falls with five siblings and life partner of close to 20 years along with his family were also at the core of her enriched life. She was loved by anyone who met her. She enjoyed traveling, reading, lunching with her long-time high school girlfriends and visiting with family and friends as often as possible. She traveled all over the United States from San Diego to Atlanta visiting her family as well as to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and the Caribbean with cherished friends and family. She also was a strong supporter of the Breast Cancer Association, and Women and LGBTQ Rights including walking in numerous Miles of Hope and the D.C. Women’s March.
Barbara was a dedicated partner to David Norton for close to 20 years and the love of his life and spent much of her time with his children, Lisa (Jeff) Norton Greene and their daughter, Nina, Kyle Norton Sanderspree and her daughter, Sage. She is the loving mother to Christopher Ross (Rachel), Stephen Ross (Christine), Andrew Ross (Mary) and Sandra Ross Taylor (Jeff) and six beautiful grandchildren she loved dearly including: Barbara Ross Mackey (John), Caitlin Ross Blevins (M. Ted), Christine Ross, Alex Ross Dunn, Ryan Andrew Dunn and Joe Turturiello Ross. She is predeceased by her sister, Joanne (Jack) Paquin and is survived by her five siblings: John (Jackie) VanDerwarker, Alma (Jim) Whitney, Donna (Dick) Spring, Sue Ellen (Larry) Buchanan, and Ron (Denise) VanDerwarker.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to Warren County Head Start, 11 Pearl Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or WAIT House, 10-12 Wait Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.