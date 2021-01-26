Barbara Tanis

Feb. 9, 1924—Jan. 20, 2021
QUEENSBURY—It is with great sadness that we wish to announce that Barbara J. Tanis, 96, passed away peacefully at home on January 20, 2021. At her side was her son Gary Sampson and his wife Erica. Born February 9, 1924 in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of William Brower and Maude (Van Saun) Brower.
Barbara grew-up in a family of five children. She pursued various interests, excelling in academics and intermural sports, and even earned her private pilot’s license while still in high school. Later, during WWII, she took part in the war effort by flying newly completed planes from the factories to the ship loading depots.
After raising her children in Glen Rock, NJ, Barbara and her husband Neil relocated to Clifton Park. Here Barbara was employed as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 1996. Moving up to Saratoga Springs and then finally Queensbury, she enjoyed much of her time at her house on Harris Bay.
Barbara enjoyed a full and active life throughout. She enjoyed snow skiing, golfing, boating, and most of all bowling. She kept active by bowling in two leagues a week until the tender age of 93.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband Neil, her daughter Diane Meumann, and her son Robert Sampson. Barbara is survived by her son Gary Sampson and his wife Erica; her sister Betty (McDonald); granddaughter Jennifer and husband Jamie Lunman; and numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
We wish to express our deepest appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Glens Falls Hospital and all of the caregivers at High Peaks Hospice for their compassionate care.
A graveside service will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.
Calling hours are scheduled from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com
