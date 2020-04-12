× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OCALA, FL — Barbara Shea Pallozzi, 72 of Ocala, Florida passed into the next phase of her life’s journey on March 25, 2020 at the Legacy House in Ocala with her loving husband at her side.

Bobbie had a wonderful personality that drew many people to her to form lasting friendships. In addition she instilled many values in her daughters.

Bobbie was born in Albany, and was a graduate of Our Lady of Angels, Mercy High and a 1969 graduate of SUNY Albany where she received a BS Degree in Business Administration and Accounting. Her first position after graduation was with Research Foundation at SUNY Albany. After raising her daughters she returned to work as office manager for the Law Firm Harder, Silber and Bergen until her retirement in 2000 moving to Ocala. After moving to Florida in 2000, she developed many activities such as traveling home and abroad, Yoga Pilates, in addition to attending many Florida Gators and Jacksonville Jaguars games.

Barbara is the daughter of the late William J. Shea Jr. and Barbara E (Keane). She is survived by her husband, Carmen; daughters, Kristen Van Winkle (Doug) and Jennifer Long DVM (Robert); siblings, William III, Daniel (Debra), Colleen Yund, Michael (Margaret), and Thomas (Geri); and grandson, David VanWinkle; in addition to many nieces and nephews.