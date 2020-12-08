Barbara Ring

Her house in Center Cambridge hosted the neighborhood sledding hill. She welcomed all the kids on joyous snowy days and administered both hot cocoa and band-aids as needed. In her later years she took up writing, even chronicling Alzheimer’s disease in her poetry, both its losses and its unexpected blessings. She was active in writing, poetry, and meditation groups in Cambridge. She served for years on the board of Hubbard Hall, and loved spending time there and with friends at the Round House Cafe.

She loved music of many kinds and took great joy in singing with friends in the Battenkill Chorale. Barbara also sang in the choir at St. Patrick’s Church in Cambridge, where she was also a congregant, for many years. An accomplished pianist, she still played Rachmaninoff by heart in her home long after Alzheimer’s disease took her ability to read.

She was an adventurer. At age 23, in 1962, she toured Europe with friends. After she retired, she took trips with friends and family to Ireland and a river boat cruise in Europe. Even as she was affected by Alzheimer’s disease, she carried on with trips to Cape Cod, and paddles down the Battenkill with her son.