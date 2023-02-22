Dec. 11, 1935—Feb. 19, 2023
COLUMBIA, SC—Barbara Penning Lloyd, 87, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
She was born December 11, 1935, in Montreal, Canada to the late Alfred “Pat” Penning and the late Emma Rose Penning. Barbara moved to Glens Falls, N.Y. in 1953. On April 26, 1958, she married Robert E. Lloyd, and enjoyed 49 years together, until his death in December 2007. Barbara enjoyed knitting and quilting. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Brian.
Surviving are a sister, Beverly Penning; daughters, Donna Webster (John) of Warrensburg, NY; Debra Blais (Jeffrey) of Columbus, GA, Darcy Murray (Robert) of Middletown, DE; grandchildren, Julie, Jessica, Lily, Lucie, Jennifer, Jared; nine great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service is planned in upstate N.Y. this summer.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, S.C. is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
