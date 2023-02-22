She was born December 11, 1935, in Montreal, Canada to the late Alfred “Pat” Penning and the late Emma Rose Penning. Barbara moved to Glens Falls, N.Y. in 1953. On April 26, 1958, she married Robert E. Lloyd, and enjoyed 49 years together, until his death in December 2007. Barbara enjoyed knitting and quilting. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.