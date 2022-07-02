Barbara P. Wornall

Nov. 15, 1929 - June 27, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Barbara P. Wornall, 92, passed away June 27, 2022, at the Home of the Good Shepherd in South Glens Falls, where she resided for 2 1/2 years.

Born Nov. 15, 1929, in Dobbs Ferry she was the daughter of the late Ernest H. and Rose (Lauck) Pike.

Barbara graduated from Dobbs Ferry High School and after high school attended Green Mountain College where she obtained her associate's degree.

On May 6, 1956, Barbara married John W. Wornall at Our Lady of Perpetual Hope in Ardsley. He passed away on April 20, 2010.

Barbara was a communicant at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls for many years where she taught religious education.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, and doing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her son, Davis Wornall and his wife, Cheryl; her grandchildren: Kyle, Monica, and Ryan Wornall of Queensbury; her best friend of 50 years, Sharon Thayer; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Home of the Good Shepherd for the compassionate care Barbara received while residing there.

At Barbara's request there will be no calling hours.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839

