March 2, 1922—July 18, 2022

MINERVA — Barbara P. (Dimick) Curtis, 100, of Minerva, NY, was called home to the loving arms of her Lord on July 18, 2022.

Barbara was born on March 2, 1922 to the late Earl and Edith Dimick of Minerva. She attended elementary and junior high school in Minerva, and completed her senior year and graduation at Johnsburg High School since Minerva did not yet offer those classes.

She had a long and varied employment life, finally retiring at age 82. Her most remembered job was at the Minerva Lake Snack Bar where she fed the towns hungry beach goers for many happy years.

She was a proud and dedicated member of the Minerva Baptist Church, a Girl Scout Leader, gardener, and participated in the many Minerva Community events. Most of the town has purchased her brown bread and craft items at fundraisers.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband John “Jack” Curtis, brothers Harold and Gordon Dimick; sisters Lillian Vanderwalker and Vivian Hopkins; son Robert Curtis; daughter Carolyn Leigh; stepson Jack Curtis.

Barbara is survived by her son Earl Curtis; daughter-in-law Cindy Curtis; grandchildren: Rusty (Melissa) Leigh, Michele (Victor) Fraser; great-grandchildren: Heather Leigh, Michael Allen, Lydia Leigh; and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Elderwood at North Creek for their compassionate care of Barbara.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Minerva Baptist Church, Route 28 N, Minerva. Burial will follow at Minerva Baptist Cemetery.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.