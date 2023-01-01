Aug. 17, 1943—Dec. 24, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Barbara Newman, 79, passed away unexpectedly December 24, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.

She was born August 17, 1943, in Amityville, Long Island, NY, to the late Charles and Barbara Pechtel.

Barbara was a 1961 graduate of Greenwich High School. She worked and retired as a Secretary at the WSWHE BOCES in Saratoga Springs.

Barbara loved horses and worked as a groomer at the Saratoga Harness Track, as well as a certified trainer. For 30 plus years she was a devoted member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #2586, in Saratoga Springs, where she served as past Auxiliary and State President, as well as current Treasurer.

She fell in love with traveling while working as a travel agent for Heber Travel Services. She went on many great adventures with her husband Joseph Newman. Together they went on trips to Germany, Switzerland, and the Caribbean. She enjoyed crocheting and impromptu trips to the casino. Barbara will be known most for being an amazing friend and roll model to so many. She truly had the biggest heart and would help anyone who needed it. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be missed dearly by her family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by her son, Jeffrey Dewey; brothers: Robert, and Charles Pechtel; sisters: Betty Jean Hathaway and Geraldine Mann.

She is survived by her loving husband of 30-plus years, Joseph Newman of Saratoga Springs, NY; children: Cyndi (Steve) McKuhen of Crawfordville, FL, and Bonnie Jo Dewey (Scott) of Victory Mills, NY; sister, Joan (Dolly) Hotaling of Schenectady; five grandchildren: Samantha, and Steve McKuhen, Jr. of FL, Melynda Santabar of Greenfield Center, Brandon Dewey of Victory Mills and Tiffany Dewey of Ballston Spa; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patricia Vallachi; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. prior to her service at the funeral home.

Family and friends will gather following her services at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2586, 373 Crescent Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.