Barbara Middleton

Jan. 8, 1936 - June 9, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Barbara Middleton, 86, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on June 9, 2022.

Barb, one of eleven children, was born on Jan. 8, 1936, in Glens Falls to Herbert and Sarah (Remington) Allen.

Barb graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1953. She married her husband of 63 years, Victor Middleton, on April 4, 1959, at St. Alphonsus Church.

After working many jobs, Barb worked at the Hudson Falls School District in the Special Education Department for 25 years. The staff and past students fondly remember her as a compassionate, caring woman.

She devoted much of her time and energy to her family, often cooking large dinners, hosting gatherings, and watching her grandchildren at their sporting and school events. She met life's challenges head-on and always had room at the dinner table for one more.

She enjoyed bingo with her friends, traveling, visiting with her close friends Barb and Larry Bickford, and watching sporting events and game shows on television. Her favorite places to visit were Maine and trips to the casino, where she was often struck with luck.

She is predeceased by her parents, daughter Amy Sue, brothers Frances, Raymond, Henry, and Kenneth Allen, and her sisters Bertha Smith, Margaret Simpson, and Shirley Bahr.

She is survived by her husband, Victor Middleton; her children: Terry (Cindy) Middleton, Laurie (Marvin) Desourdy, and Daniel (Donna) Middleton; her grandchildren: Zachary (Jenna) Middleton, Nicole Middleton, Theresa (Brock) Keech, Andrew (Holly) Desourdy, Victoria Reilly, Daniel Middleton and Stephen (Liz) Westcott; seven great-grandchildren whom she adored; Kate and Reed Middleton, Lyla Ann and William Keech, and Evelyn and Caroline Desourdy and Adelaide Westcott; as well as her brothers: Arthur, Dan, Phillip Allen; and sister-in-law Mary Allen; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to non on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, 227 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839. A funeral service will follow the calling hours.

Burial will take place after the services at Riverside Cemetery in Fort Miller.

Barb was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Hudson Falls and was dedicated to her faith. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, 227 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839, Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

The family wishes to extend a thank you to Hospice and Kathy Conley, and a special thanks to Karen Flores for all their help.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.