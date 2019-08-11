Sept. 3, 1943 — Aug. 4, 2019
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Barbara May Pountain (Barb), 75, of Port Orange, Florida, made her transition to heavenly life Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 while holding the hand of her loving husband, Ric (Richard), at the Halifax Health—Hospice Care Center in Port Orange, Florida. Barbara was born Sept. 3, 1943 in Catskill to Cornelius (Connie) and Evelyn (Morse) Christian. She graduated from Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School and attended Oneonta State Teachers College. She and Ric were married Christmas Eve of 1977. It was the second marriage for both. While Ric was in the Air Force, they lived in England, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Sumter, South Carolina, Omaha, Nebraska and Washington, DC. After service they moved to Morristown, Tennessee before finally settling in Port Orange.
Barb worked as a waitress, dental assistant, dental office manager, office assistant with the Base Exchange, senior loan officer for SAFE Federal and SAC Federal Credit Unions and as the volunteer manager of the Port Orange United Church of Christ (POUCC) Thrift and Gift Store for 15 years. Barbara was a devoted fan of her New York Yankees. Her favorite book was the Bible, which she read everyday. Hers and Ric’s favorite song was “You Light Up my Life.” She was a member of The Grange, DAR and POUCC.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Neil and his wife, Peggy; and Aunt Catherine Morse, whom she was very close to. She is survived by her husband, Ric; son, Charles E. (Ched) Deckett (Rhonda) of Bellevue, Nebraska; sister, Kathy Vroman (Butch) of North Blenheim; stepson, Jamie Pountain of Chula Vista, California; and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Barbara requested that there be no services. Donations may be made in her name to the POUCC Thrift and Gift Store, 651 Taylor Road, Port Orange, FL 32127. Cremation under the guidance of Baldwin Brothers. Internment will be in The Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.