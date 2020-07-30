Feb. 25, 1933 — July 17, 2020
FORT ANN — Barbara Marie (Mesec) Hall, 87, of Fort Ann passed away Friday July 17, 2020 at her home in Fort Ann with family members present.
Barbara was born on February 25, 1933 in St. Mary’s Maternity Hospital, Syracuse. She was the daughter of Marie Lottie (Mesec) Nedeau. In later life she received her GED. She had a love for music and learned to play the saxophone.
Barbara retired from C.R. Bard, Inc. with over 30 years of service. Upon retirement she worked as a home health aide until age 79. Barbara enriched the lives of all the clients that she had the privilege to care for.
Her life was dedicated to her family and helping others. She spent her summers providing transportation for her children and the other children to Little League/Middle League Practices and games. She cooked meals for the less fortunate and fed many of the children in the neighborhood. In later years she became a member of the Fort Ann Rotary Club.
Barbara enjoyed traveling with her long time friend, Della Smith, she traveled numerous times to Maine, she loved the ocean. Her and Della also traveled to Hawaii. She visited Nashville, Tennessee Disneyland, Florida, and took a cruise from Seattle, Washington to Alaska.
She enjoyed watching the birds feed out the window and loved all of the dogs she had over the years. Susie, Cindy, Cassie, Princess, Benny, Duke, and Cheyenne. Each came into her life at a special time. In the end there was “Mittens the Kitten,” a baby kitten that was found in her back yard that she nourished and cared for. In the end Mittens gave her countless hours of joy.
She is survived by Samuel J. Hall; son, Daniel M. Hall and his with Kathy; sons, Brian J. Hall, Daniel Hall and his wife Brianna, Chad Hall, Matthew Hall and his wife Erica; Grandsons, Abby Mowka and her fiancé Scott Way, Melissa Kenyon and her husband Kevin; Granddaughters, Beverly Sears and her husband Don; sister, Orville Nedeau and his wife Carol; and numerous great-grandchildren and a nephew, Nathan. She loved them all dearly.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Malvin L. Hall; Baby Janet (died at birth) daughter; Timothy W. Hall; son, Marie Lottie Nedeau; mother, Orville Nedeau; stepfather and Gayle Anne (Lundy) Hall; beloved daughter-in-law, (bride of Samuel J. Hall).
The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice; Hudson Headwaters Nurse Practitioners, Denise Richard and Mary Sterns; special care givers, Eileen Reid and June Gaulin; a special friend, Penny Underwood, who provided Barbara with spiritual counseling through the reading and discussion of scriptures; the ladies and members of the West Fort Ann Methodist Church; and a special thank you to the Fort Ann Rescue Squad for all the years of professional emergency care that they provided Barbara throughout the years.
Funeral services and burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday August 22, 2020 at Brown Cemetery, Tripoli Road in Fort Ann. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers Barbara requested that donations be made to the Fort Ann Rescue Squad P.O. Box 237, Fort Ann, NY 12827. A thank you to all the friends and neighbors who have offered their condolences and support during our period of grieving.
Arrangements under the care of the Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY 12827.
