Feb. 25, 1933 — July 17, 2020

FORT ANN — Barbara Marie (Mesec) Hall, 87, of Fort Ann passed away Friday July 17, 2020 at her home in Fort Ann with family members present.

Barbara was born on February 25, 1933 in St. Mary’s Maternity Hospital, Syracuse. She was the daughter of Marie Lottie (Mesec) Nedeau. In later life she received her GED. She had a love for music and learned to play the saxophone.

Barbara retired from C.R. Bard, Inc. with over 30 years of service. Upon retirement she worked as a home health aide until age 79. Barbara enriched the lives of all the clients that she had the privilege to care for.

Her life was dedicated to her family and helping others. She spent her summers providing transportation for her children and the other children to Little League/Middle League Practices and games. She cooked meals for the less fortunate and fed many of the children in the neighborhood. In later years she became a member of the Fort Ann Rotary Club.

Barbara enjoyed traveling with her long time friend, Della Smith, she traveled numerous times to Maine, she loved the ocean. Her and Della also traveled to Hawaii. She visited Nashville, Tennessee Disneyland, Florida, and took a cruise from Seattle, Washington to Alaska.