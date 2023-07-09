Mar. 31, 1934—July 4, 2023

HOOSICK FALLS — Barbara M. Shaffer, 89, of Hoosick Falls, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

She was born March 31, 1934 in Salem and was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Etta (Robbins) McCauley.

Barbara graduated from Salem Washington Academy and earned her bachelor’s degree from Plattsburgh State Teacher’s College.

Barbara was a kindergarten teacher at Shenendehowa Central School District retiring in 1991 after 25 years.

She was a member of the Galway United Methodist Church and loved her church family. Barbara loved all kinds of crafts and enjoyed working in her flower gardens. She was a talented musician and played the piano and drums. She loved music. She took great pleasure in relaxing with her family and friends at the family camp on Galway Lake.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 69 years, Richard Shaffer; her children: Linda Lewandowski and her husband Ed of Ballston Spa; Lawrence Shaffer and his wife Colleen of Oxford, MS; and Laurie Kennedy of Stillwater; her siblings: Lawrence McCauley and his wife Kay of Salem; Doug McCauley of Arlington; and Pam McCauley of Shushan; grandchildren: Deanna Ritzenberg and her husband Dan; Brendan Kennedy; Perry Kennedy; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Salem.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Danforth Adult Care Center, 19 Danforth St., Hoosick Falls, NY 12090 would be appreciated.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com