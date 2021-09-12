Barbara M (Maxson) Merrill

Oct. 31, 1944—Aug. 17, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY — Barbara Mary (Maxson) Merrill, age 76, passed away peacefully on August 17th, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY.

Born on October 31, 1944 in Taunton, MA, she was the daughter of Sgt. Earl W. Maxson Jr. and Julia W. (Krawczyk) Maxson of Hudson Falls, NY.

She was pre-deceased by her parents and is survived by: her son Michael E. Merrill and several cousins.

American Legion Capt. Maxson Post (Cambridge, NY) was named after Barbara’s paternal grandfather, Capt. Earl W. Maxson Sr., who was killed in action September 29th, 1918. He married into the Rice family (Bessie Rice) of Cambridge.

Barbara attended Hudson Falls Central School, where she developed a love for music and film. Following graduation she enrolled in college at SUNY Buffalo in Buffalo, NY.

After earning her Liberal Arts degree, she developed an interest in the medical field and then enrolled at the Glens Falls Hospital School of Radiologic Technology, gaining her license as a Radiologic Technician and worked in the field at Glens Falls Hospital.