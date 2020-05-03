Oct. 14, 1941 — April 29, 2020
SARATOGA — Barbara Lucy (Seilberger) Hayes passed away on April 29, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. She was 78.
Born on Oct. 14, 1941 in Queens, the youngest daughter of Josephine (Catalina) and Eugene Seilberger. Barbara was predeceased by both her parents and father-in-law, Maurice Hayes, with whom she shared a very special friendship.
Barbara worked at Kamyr Inc. in Glens Falls before pursuing her dream of becoming a therapeutic massage therapist. Barbara loved the art of holistic massage and continued to study and practice in Saratoga Springs, New York and Fort Myers, Florida where she lived for ten years. Barbara loved to travel and visited many exotic sites including China, Thailand, France, Italy and India. She was a lover of the arts, especially opera where she volunteered for the Lake George Opera Company and took in as many performances as possible with her long-time partner, fellow lover of life and soulmate, Frank Scherry. Barbara was an active member of St Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.
On Dec. 17, 1961 she married James F. Hayes, they were married 18 years until his passing on Jan. 20, 1980. They are survived by their three children, Laura Hayes, David (Katherine) Hayes and their children Benjamin and Andrew, Michael Hayes and his daughter Sarah Hayes. She is also survived by her sister, Josephine (Keith) Kitzman; twin brother Eugene (Donna) Seilberger; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and one great-grandson.
Barbara always wished to donate her eyes to help others upon her passing. However, with the current pandemic, that cannot be done. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her memory to The Eye-Bank for Sight Restoration (eyedonation.org), 120 Wall Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10005 212-742-9000.
Rite of Committal will be private and take place at the family’s discretion at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls. Arrangements are made by Radloff Funeral Home in Glens Falls, NY.
