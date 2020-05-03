× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Oct. 14, 1941 — April 29, 2020

SARATOGA — Barbara Lucy (Seilberger) Hayes passed away on April 29, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. She was 78.

Born on Oct. 14, 1941 in Queens, the youngest daughter of Josephine (Catalina) and Eugene Seilberger. Barbara was predeceased by both her parents and father-in-law, Maurice Hayes, with whom she shared a very special friendship.

Barbara worked at Kamyr Inc. in Glens Falls before pursuing her dream of becoming a therapeutic massage therapist. Barbara loved the art of holistic massage and continued to study and practice in Saratoga Springs, New York and Fort Myers, Florida where she lived for ten years. Barbara loved to travel and visited many exotic sites including China, Thailand, France, Italy and India. She was a lover of the arts, especially opera where she volunteered for the Lake George Opera Company and took in as many performances as possible with her long-time partner, fellow lover of life and soulmate, Frank Scherry. Barbara was an active member of St Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.