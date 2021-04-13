Jan. 23, 1927—Mar. 31, 2021
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA—Barbara Lorraine (Dickinson) Cardinale, 94, passed away on March 31, 2021 in San Juan Capistrano. She was born in Greenwich, NY on January 23, 1927 to Howard S. Dickinson and Edith M. Dickinson. She was the second child of their three children.
She was predeceased by both her parents, Edith and Howard Dickinson, both brothers, Bertram and Howard Dickinson, and her husband, Anthony J. and her second oldest son, Joseph A. Cardinale.
She married Anthony J. Cardinale on July 28, 1946, World War II Veteran who returned home with a Purple Heart, Silver Star and Bronze Star. They raised nine children together, her journey through this time was challenging but her steadfast love for her family and her deep faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses since 1975 carried her through. She moved to California in 1987 to join her family on the West coast.
She is survived by her children: Gary Cardinale (Nan) of Queensbury, NY, Christopher Cardinale (Lisa) of Queensbury, NY, Tina Blackburn (Greg) of San Juan Capistrano, CA, Anthony Cardinale, Jr. (Dawn) of San Juan Capistrano, CA, Lori Higley (Bob) of Queensbury, NY, Timothy Cardinale (Colleen) of Glens Falls, NY, Holly Atkins, (Jim) of Dana Point, CA, John Cardinale (Becky) of Queensbury, NY; as well as her grandchildren: Lisa Cardinale, Aimee Killeen (John), Lauren Roll ( Michael), Christopher Cardinale, Sierra Perry (Kenan), Whitney Blackburn, Jennie Dore (Chris), Alexa Randall (Ross), Christie Cardinale, James Cardinale, Nick Cardinale, Jonathan Atkins (Mary), Andrew Atkins, Nick Atkins (Cora) and Maddie Cardinale; as well as her great grandchildren: Molly, Jack, Brando, Logan, Aria, Warren and Reese.
Barbara always had a song in her heart and will be remembered for humming a happy tune throughout her life of raising a large family. She adored babies. She loved music and dance and listened to Big Band and the Hawaiin Music of Don Ho. She loved to play cards and put together puzzles, crochet and sew. Her dream was to go to Hawaii one day and she did several times. It is with deep respect and gratitude that her family says good-bye. In the meantime, we will miss her until we meet again.
If you would like to be part of her Zoom Memorial Service, it will be on April 17, 2021 at 5:30 Eastern Time, meeting number 411 722 1534, Passcode BCardinale.
