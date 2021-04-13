Barbara Lorraine (Dickinson) Cardinale

Barbara always had a song in her heart and will be remembered for humming a happy tune throughout her life of raising a large family. She adored babies. She loved music and dance and listened to Big Band and the Hawaiin Music of Don Ho. She loved to play cards and put together puzzles, crochet and sew. Her dream was to go to Hawaii one day and she did several times. It is with deep respect and gratitude that her family says good-bye. In the meantime, we will miss her until we meet again.