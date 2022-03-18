Sept. 19, 1940—Mar. 9, 2022

NORTH FALMOUTH — Barbara (Lockhart) Thomson, of North Falmouth, passed away on March 9, 2022. She was 81 years old.

She was born on Sept. 19, 1940, in Lake George, NY to William and Edna (Clifton) Lockhart. She grew up in Lake George graduating from Lake George High School in 1958. She graduated from Mildred Elley Secretary School in Albany, NY and started her career as a secretary/executive assistant.

She began working at an Attorney’s Office until she married Michael G. Close and started her family. When the youngest was in school, she resumed her career and held positions with an accountant and several computer start-up companies in the 1980’s. She retired in 1999.

She married Bruce N. Thompson in December 1979 and they enjoyed over 36 years of married before he passed away in 2016. Together they built a home in Falmouth and enjoyed travelling and entertaining friends at their home. Barbara was very outgoing and active in the Falmouth Garden Club, as a docent for the Falmouth Historical Society, and she volunteered in Woods Hole.

Barbara is survived by her three children: Elizabeth Close of Glens Falls, NY; Michael Close of Miami, FL; and Andrew Close of Quaker Hill, CT; and her granddaughter, Brenda Close of Miami, FL. She is also survived by sister, Patrice Lockhart of Leroy, NY; sister-in-law, Joyce Baker of Glens Falls, NY; and many cousins.

Services to celebrate Barbara’s life will be announced at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Barbara can be made to Falmouth Service Center, P.O. Box 208, Falmouth, MA 02541, online at www.falmouthservicecenter.org or call (508) 548-2794.