Barbara Linendoll

March 12, 1933 - Oct. 6, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Barbara Linendoll, 89, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the Pines Nursing Home.

Born on March 12, 1933, in Massachusetts she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Marion (Green) West.

Barb graduated from Fort Edward High School. She enjoyed visiting with people, spending time with family and in her younger years sitting by the pool.

In addition to her parents, Barb was predeceased by her husband, Edmond Linendoll; her sons, Thomas J. Linendoll and Brian J. Linendoll.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Cindy Parot (Irv); daughter-in-law, Lorraine Linendoll; and several nieces and nephews.

At Barb's request there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Barb's memory can be made to the Pines at Glens Falls, 170 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Barb's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.