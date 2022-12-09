April 25, 1937—Dec. 7, 2022

CORINTH — Barbara L. Millis, 85, of Comstock Road, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at her home.

Born on April 25, 1937 in Shinnston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Rosetta Mae (Richards) Skinner.

Barb graduated from Shinnston High School.

She first met her husband, Fred C. Millis, Sr. in a little diner in Corinth and three months later, they married on Oct. 3, 1957 in Shinnston, WV. The couple has resided on Comstock Road for over 60 years.

Barb was first employed at various factories when she was younger. She briefly worked at a diner in Corinth and then owned and operated Bobbie Lou’s Pizza in South Corinth for 10 years.

She was an active member of the Corinth Free Methodist Church from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Barb enjoyed playing the organ, crocheting, crafting, decorating her home, especially for the holidays, but her passion was cooking and being with her family.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by five siblings: Mary Farrell, Ruth Frazier, Paul William “Bill” Skinner, Lacy “Ted” Skinner, and Harry Clifford Skinner, Jr.

Survivors besides her loving husband, Fred Millis; include four children: Fred Millis, Jr. (Sue) of Corinth, Clifford Millis (Sheila) of Greenfield, Becky Brady of Corinth, and Jennifer Svoboda (Mike) of Indian Lake; one sister, Kathryn Millington (Tom) of Corinth; six grandchildren: Jon Brady, Sarah Brady, Katelyn Svoboda, Dannen Svoboda, Sarah (Harrington) McMurray, and Roger Harrington; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Barb’s life will be held at a later date to be announced at the Corinth Free Methodist Church, 20 Hamilton Ave., Corinth.

The family wishes to thank the Town of Corinth EMS and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and professionalism shown to the family.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Corinth Free Methodist Church, 20 Hamilton Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.