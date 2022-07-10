Dec. 6, 1949—July 7, 2022

NORTHUMBERLAND — Barbara (Kordziel) Goodspeed, 72, went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ at her home, Thursday, July 7, 2022, surrounded by those that loved her, following a brief illness.

She was born Dec. 6, 1949, in Ticonderoga, NY, to the late Frank and Lorraine (Cook) Kordziel.

Barbara graduated from Champlain Valley Nursing School and worked for many years as a medical assistant teacher for the Warren/Washington County BOCES in Hudson Falls. She met and married the love of her life Robert Goodspeed Sr., on April 4, 1970, in Witherbee, NY. Together they raised and loved four children. Barbara was a faithful communicant of Saint Therese Chapel in Gansevoort, where she volunteered for every church function.

While at BOCES she excelled as a teacher for her students, whom she loved. She participated in Skills U.S.A and taught CPR classes for the Red Cross. Away from work her main and most important job was being a mother and grandmother. She was family oriented always putting them first, spending time with her family was her passion. Caring, loving and sociable were all qualities Barbara possessed, and she enjoyed spreading them to anybody anywhere.

Barbara was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan and Syracuse Orange fan. She was faithful to her family, friends and God and for that she will always be remembered.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law Maude and Joseph Hagey and brother, James Kordziel.

Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Robert Goodspeed Sr.; children: Kim (Nelson) Hunter, Michelle (Michael) Rathbun, Robert (Heather) Goodspeed Jr., and Brian (Meghan) Goodspeed; 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; siblings: Laurie (David) Crossman, Frank (Susan) Kordziel, and Joanne Kordziel.

A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Saint Therese Chapel, 1 Wilton Gansevoort Road, Gansevoort, NY, 12831 with Deacon Daniel Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Bacon Hill Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited back to the Church for a reception following Barbara’s burial. Family and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Saint Therese Food Pantry.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.