WINDHAM—Barbara Kelly, 84, of Windham, NH passed away on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023 at Aspen Hill Rehabilitation in Haverhill, MA. Barbara was born on February 19, 1939, to Gertrude (McCarty) and Hans Gabrielsen. She was raised in Brooklyn, NY and attended local schools. Following graduation from Bay Ridge High School, she worked as a key punch operator at the New York telephone company. Barbara married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Patrick Kelly, on February 10, 1958. At the time, Pat was serving in the United States Air Force and Barbara moved to Homestead, FL to join him. Their sons Patrick and John were born there. After his service, Barbara, Pat, and their two children moved back to New York. In 1965, they moved to Lake Ronkonkoma on Long Island. Following the births of Douglas and Lindajean, Barbara worked as an Examiner for the Department of Social Services for 26 years. Barbara was always an avid reader, especially science fiction and a huge baseball fan, watching the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbet’s Field for 50 cents on Ladies Day and later an original and lifelong New York Mets fan. Barbara and Pat watched every game together and Barbara knew every player and their stats. She was especially happy to see her favorite player and manager, Gil Hodges, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year. After their retirement, Patrick and Barbara enjoyed traveling the country in their RV visiting friends and family, spending their winters camping in Arizona or Florida. Barbara’s four children were the center of her life. She always made time for them and provided love and support for her family.