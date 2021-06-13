Barbara (Johanson) White

Barbara loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, boating, camping and spending time in the water. She was extremely proud of her Swedish heritage, and was thrilled to fulfill her life-long dream of traveling to Sweden. She loved the ocean and the freshwater lakes in the Adirondacks, particularly Lake George. Barbara also was very artistic and creative, and she enjoyed all types of arts and crafts, painting, knitting, cross-stitch, and sewing.

Barbara had a servant’s heart and was a friend to many. She was involved in many organizations throughout the years, often using her artistic and creative abilities. She was a Brownie leader, Cub Scout den mother, founder “Queen” of Queensbury Chapter of Red Hat Society, First Presbyterian Church May Tea committee member and chair. She also was involved with American Cancer Society and AAUW of Glens Falls, NY.

During her retirement years in FL, she was chairman of Material Girls, a Grand Haven Club whose members knit/crochet chemo caps, blankets, etc. for cancer patients. She also has donated her paintings for raffles for the Flagler County Art League.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara’s memory may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans, Wounded Warriors, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Shiner’s Healthcare for Children.