Sept. 16, 1960—Jan. 28, 2021

CHESTERTOWN—Barbara Jo Durkish died peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on January 28, 2021 in Glens Falls at the age of 60 after a 13 year battle with Neuromyelitis Optica, a rare autoimmune disease.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Stephen; her most beloved son Nicholas; and her sisters: Susan Schmidt, Ray and Cathy Ann Considine. She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Mary Zuppulo Considine.

Barbara was born on September 16, 1960 in Bronx, NY. Her family moved to Chestertown in the late sixties. She graduated from North Warren Central School and received her Associates Degree from Adirondack Community College. Most recently she was Director of the Caldwell-Lake George Library. A job for which she was passionate.

Barbara was known to many as a great friend, listener, motivator, cook and voracious reader.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George, NY 12845.

The family would like to thank the many healthcare professionals for their wonderful care of Barbara.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.