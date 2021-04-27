Mar. 30, 1951—Apr. 24, 2021

HUDSON FALLS—Barbara Jeannine Foster, 70, a longtime resident of Whitehall, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side.

Born on March 30, 1951, in Granville, she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Jeannine Wright.

Barbara enjoyed reading, bingo, and little league sports, supporting many of the youth sport programs in Whitehall. She had an insatiable love for music, knew the words to all her favorite songs, and enjoyed attending concerts with her friends. Her fondest memories were the times spent with her girlfriends in Maine and camping by the river. Barbara was a life-long Yankee fan and reveled in the Yankee-Red Sox rivalry between her and her best giggle and camping partner, Erin Barber.

She retired from New York Telephone, having memorized the zip code of every town in New York State. She went on to work at the Prospect Child & Family Center, where she realized her greatest joy was caring for disabled children.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Nancy Mija.