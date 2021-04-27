Mar. 30, 1951—Apr. 24, 2021
HUDSON FALLS—Barbara Jeannine Foster, 70, a longtime resident of Whitehall, died on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side.
Born on March 30, 1951, in Granville, she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Jeannine Wright.
Barbara enjoyed reading, bingo, and little league sports, supporting many of the youth sport programs in Whitehall. She had an insatiable love for music, knew the words to all her favorite songs, and enjoyed attending concerts with her friends. Her fondest memories were the times spent with her girlfriends in Maine and camping by the river. Barbara was a life-long Yankee fan and reveled in the Yankee-Red Sox rivalry between her and her best giggle and camping partner, Erin Barber.
She retired from New York Telephone, having memorized the zip code of every town in New York State. She went on to work at the Prospect Child & Family Center, where she realized her greatest joy was caring for disabled children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Nancy Mija.
Barbara is survived by her sister, Debbie (John); her brother, Jeffrey (Brenda); two daughters and their spouses: Kristen and John Petillo and Michele and Christopher DeNardo; her son, Matthew; and her two grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ms. Ann Malleson for the gentle care and companionship she provided to Mom over the last few months.
Friends may call Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, at 7 p.m., following the calling hours, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in memory of Barbara may be sent to Prospect Child & Family Center, 133 Aviation Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net
