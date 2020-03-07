Barbara Jean Watson Karhan
Aug. 13, 1943 — March 5, 2020

GREENWICH — Barbara Jean Watson Karhan went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of March 5, 2020.

Barb and her loving husband Barry, of 51 years, resided together at 1312 Vly Summit Road in Greenwich, New York. Barb and Barry were married on June 22, 1968 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Barb has left a strong legacy of faith to her three sons, their spouses, and her grandchildren, Mark (Wendy, Meghan, and Joshua), David (Mckenzie, Zachary, Rachel, Kial, Emma, and Olivia) and Andrew (Adene, Julianna, and Christian). Barb is survived by her sister, Nancy and her brother-in-law, Michael Angelo; and her brother-in-laws, Terry and Craig Karhan; as well as her nieces and nephews, Michael, Gregory and Geoffrey Koontz, and Benjamin and Elizabeth Karhan. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Viola Watson; and her in-laws, Raymond and Helen Karhan; as well as her sister-in-law, Julia Karhan.

Barb was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Aug. 13, 1943. She graduated from Baldwin High School (1961) in the greater Pittsburgh area, and went on to receive a bachelors (1965) and masters (1968) degrees in education from the Pennsylvania State University. She later went on to receive a second masters degree in special education from Russell Sage College.

Barb began her incredible teaching career working in school districts in State College and Upper Merion, Pennsylvania, but finally settled in her career home of 20 years (1986-2006), as a special education teacher, in the Cambridge Central School district. Throughout her time at Cambridge, Barb was a shining light to the students and teachers alike. Barb regularly could be found staying well after hours tutoring and counseling students through the challenges of school and life. Barb was also an avid supporter of her son’s athletic pursuits, where she never missed a soccer, basketball, or track event in their time at CCS. Her passion to support athletics carried over to her students as well, where she regularly attended their events to demonstrate the value of each student, and the importance of pouring faith and hope into their lives.

Barb was a true woman of faith where she served diligently in her church by playing piano regularly on Sundays, served as a deacon ministering to the needs of the community, and most recently led a bible study for woman up until her final day. Barb also spent many months in South Africa ministering to prisoners to bring them the hope of Christ. Barb cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren, loved to cook, garden, read, and doing crossword puzzles. Barb particularly loved vacationing in Maine with long walks on the beach looking for sand dollars and sea glass, but most of all she sought to emulate and share the love of Christ to all those around her.

Services for Barb will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March, 9, at the Coila Church, 93 state Route 372 Cambridge, with refreshments following. Visitation will occur from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 W. Main St., Cambridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Argyle Presbyterian Church Missions Fund, 48 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Barbara Karhan, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
4:00PM-7:30PM
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main Street
Cambridge, NY 12816
Mar 9
Funeral Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
3:00PM
Coila Church
93 State Route 372
Cambridge, NY 12816
Mar 9
Reception
Monday, March 9, 2020
4:00PM
Coila Church
93 State Route 372
Cambridge, NY 12816
