Aug. 13, 1943 — March 5, 2020

GREENWICH — Barbara Jean Watson Karhan went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of March 5, 2020.

Barb and her loving husband Barry, of 51 years, resided together at 1312 Vly Summit Road in Greenwich, New York. Barb and Barry were married on June 22, 1968 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Barb has left a strong legacy of faith to her three sons, their spouses, and her grandchildren, Mark (Wendy, Meghan, and Joshua), David (Mckenzie, Zachary, Rachel, Kial, Emma, and Olivia) and Andrew (Adene, Julianna, and Christian). Barb is survived by her sister, Nancy and her brother-in-law, Michael Angelo; and her brother-in-laws, Terry and Craig Karhan; as well as her nieces and nephews, Michael, Gregory and Geoffrey Koontz, and Benjamin and Elizabeth Karhan. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Viola Watson; and her in-laws, Raymond and Helen Karhan; as well as her sister-in-law, Julia Karhan.

Barb was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Aug. 13, 1943. She graduated from Baldwin High School (1961) in the greater Pittsburgh area, and went on to receive a bachelors (1965) and masters (1968) degrees in education from the Pennsylvania State University. She later went on to receive a second masters degree in special education from Russell Sage College.