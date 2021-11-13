June 14, 1947—Nov. 11, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Barbara Jean (Root) Granger went into the arms of her Savior Jesus and joined her husband in their eternal resting place on Thursday, November 11, 2021. She passed peacefully with her loving children by her side.

Born on June 14, 1947 she is daughter of the late George and Rita Root.

Barb graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1965. She worked as a bookkeeper until marrying and starting her family.

She married Karl “Mike” Granger on October 28, 1967.

She was a stay at home mom for many years, pouring her time, energy and love into her kids and family. She was homeroom mom for both of her children every year, she was a Girl Scout leader and a constant supporter and our biggest cheerleader at dance recitals and sporting events. She entered the workforce when her children were older, working as an Office Manager and Bookkeeper until her retirement in 2011.

Barb enjoyed crocheting in her younger years and as she got older she developed a passion for family genealogy. She created in-depth books for each side of the family dating back to the 16th century. Her main enjoyment in life was spending time with her family. She gave of herself unselfishly and loved her family to the depth of her being.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Karl “Mike” Granger, great-granddaughter, Aurora Bombard, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Kathy Barnes of Glens Falls, Michael Granger of Lake George; her sister Patricia Ross of Mechanicville; her grandchildren: Krystal, Katelyn and Kara; and her great-grandchildren: Landon, Julianna and Luka; her niece Jennifer; and nephews: Justin and Joseph; and Brandi, her dog and beloved companion.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside service will follow at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

The family would like to thank the nurses and chaplain at High Peaks Hospice, the Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, specifically Dr. Grubbs for the care and compassion they showed our mom. We would also like to thank her service coordinator Lisa Buckley for helping to get mom equipment she needed to make her more comfortable and for her kindness to our mom through the years. Her very special home health aide Vicky Bellows for the love and care she offered not only mom but also our dad through the years. She went above and beyond to help them in any way she could and we are forever grateful for her dedication and friendship. We would also like to thank her neighbor and good friend, Laurie Minkler for helping to walk their dog Brandi every morning and several evenings a week for years now! We can’t express how much we appreciate everything she’s done for our parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., 1st Floor, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or the Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.