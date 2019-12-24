Barbara Jean Maule

Barbara, her husband, David, and their seven children moved from Ohio to Adirondack in 1973. She was the proprietor of the Pottersville Store for many years. Barbara was a member of the Pottersville United Methodist Church, the Eastern Star and the Blue Sky Association on Schroon Lake. She attended Ohio State and was a fan of Ohio State sports and the Cleveland Browns. She also enjoyed her visits to the Saratoga Casino. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.