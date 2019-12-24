Barbara Jean Maule
March 22, 1930 — Dec. 21, 2019 CHESTERTOWN — Barbara Jean Maule, 89, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her family.

Born March 22, 1930 in Mount Vernon, Ohio she was the daughter of Harold William and Eva E. (Conaway) Bateson.

Barbara, her husband, David, and their seven children moved from Ohio to Adirondack in 1973. She was the proprietor of the Pottersville Store for many years. Barbara was a member of the Pottersville United Methodist Church, the Eastern Star and the Blue Sky Association on Schroon Lake. She attended Ohio State and was a fan of Ohio State sports and the Cleveland Browns. She also enjoyed her visits to the Saratoga Casino. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, David “Buddy” Maule.

Survivors include two daughters, Martha (George) Monahan of Queensbury, Dorothy Baker of Chestertown; five sons, Toby (Thuy) Maule of St. Petersburg, Florida, David Maule of Chestertown, Jay Maule of Largo, Florida, Duncan Maule of Chestertown, Craig Maule of Keller, Texas; four grandchildren, Christopher (Kelly) Walker of Chestertown, Amanda (Trevor) Wescott of Gansevoort, Victoria Baker of Chestertown, Valerie Maule of St. Petersburg, Florida; three great-grandchildren, Noah Westcott, Charlee Westcott and Miles Walker.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Pottersville United Methodist Church, state Route 9, Pottersville, NY.

Spring interment will be at Adirondack Cemetery in Adirondack.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

