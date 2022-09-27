Feb. 17, 1930—Sept. 13, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Barbara J. Tryon, 92, formerly of Glens Falls, passed away Tuesday evening, September 13, 2022 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward.

Born on February 17, 1930, in Covington, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thorne C. and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Tryon.

Barbara graduated from York Central School and Rochester Business Institute.

She worked for many years at Hidden Valley Ranch in Lake Luzerne. She then worked her way up to vice president of Spain Travel in Glens Falls.

Besides her parents, Barbara is predeceased by her sisters, Lois Tryon and C. June Barber.

Barbara is survived by her niece, Maureen Barber, widow of her nephew, Lawrence Barber; a great-niece, Tanya Schwab and her husband, Thomas; their children: Sarah Pupo Hernandez, her husband, Ramiro; their daughters: Luna and Estella; Andrew Schwab, his wife, Stefanie; their daughter, Reiya; Scott Schwab, and Timothy Schwab and his fiancee, Destiny Bodner.

At Barbara’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

The 8:00 a.m. Mass on Sunday, October 2, 2022 will be celebrated with intentions for Barbara at Our Lady of Annunciation Church in Queensbury and also at the 8:00 a.m. Mass on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Church in Mt. Morris, NY.

The Rite of Committal will take place on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Leicester Cemetery in Leicester, NY

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.