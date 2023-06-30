Feb. 28, 1940 — June 25, 2023

MIDDLE GROVE—Barbara J. Thibodeau passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 25, 2023. She was 83. Born on Feb. 28, 1940, in Portland, Maine, she is the daughter of the late John L. and Elizabeth B. (Fullerton) Mahoney.

Barbara was married to her loving husband of 56 years, the late Thomas E. Thibodeau, Sr.

Barbara is survived by her four children: Tammy Ouellette and Skip, Terri Thibodeau and her husband Bill, Thomas E. Thibodeau, Jr. and Carra, and Jamie Sellinger and her husband Ken; six grandchildren: Erin, Danielle, Michel, Caden, Liam and Keira; five great-grandchildren: Jaden, Keegan, Carter, Ayrton, and Holden; her sister, Maureen Nortridge; and her late brother, John Mahoney; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Barbara’s Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home.