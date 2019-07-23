{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara J. Smith

December 3, 1936—July 20, 2019

BRANT LAKE — Barbara J. Smith, 82, died Saturday July 20, 2019 at the home of her granddaughter surrounded by her family.

Born Dec. 3, 1936 in Warrensburg she was the daughter of the late Carson and Mary (Dingman) Stone.

Barbara was a chamber maid, house keeper for many hotels in the area. She was employed at Antler’s in Lake George and The Sagamore in Bolton Landing. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, reading and working on puzzles. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Mitchell Dennis Smith; two sons, Dennis Smith, and Brian Smith; one grandson, Anthony Smith; and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Baker.

Survivors include three sons, Michael (Angel) Smith of Daytona, Florida, Bruce Smith of Glens Falls, Greg Smith of Ticonderoga; one daughter, Gayle (Troy) Scripture of Brant Lake; one brother, Gilbert (Kay) Stone of Huma, Louisiana; 18 Grandchildren; 24 Great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and close friends, Pam and Earl (Shorty) Granger of Brant Lake.

At Barbara’s request there are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Barbara J. Smith
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments