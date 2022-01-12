April 1, 1930—Jan. 6, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Barbara J. Lemery, 91, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her daughter’s home in North Carolina.

Born on April 1, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Jennie (Stewart) LaPoint.

Barbara married the love of her life, John Lemery, Sr. on Aug. 28, 1949, together they shared 61 years, until his passing, on July 9, 2010.

Through the years she work occasionally outside of the home, but caring for her family was her main priority.

For many years, she enjoyed her trips to St. Anne de Beaupre in Montreal. Barbara took great happiness in making quilts for her grandchildren, great grandchildren and for her many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was a faithful communicate of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

Barbara lived for her family. She took wonderful care of her husband and children. They all came first to her.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two children, John Lemery, Jr., and Lydia J. Lemery, her four sisters: Adelaide Duval, Hazel Trackey, June Traver and Nathalie Hammond.

She is survived by her loving children: Arlene Lansburg and her husband, Charles, Timothy Lemery and his wife, Deborah, Bruce Lemery and his wife, Patricia; her daughter-in-law, Roseanne Lemery, her grandchildren: Lisa, John III, Rodney, Michelle, April, Andrea, Steven, Sarah, Brittany, Ariel, Jacob, Zachary, Gabriel and Elijah; 11 great-grandchildren: Breanna, Braedon, Wyatt, Ethan, Autumn, Lilyana, Alex, Ryan Hunter, Cole and Ava; her sister, Lois King; her brother, Edward LaPointe, Jr.; and several nieces; nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Friday, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations may be St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.